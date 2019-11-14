COLEMAN, JANE

COLEMAN, Jane M., 71, of Richmond, departed this life November 8, 2019. Viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, November 15, 2019, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd. A funeral service will be held 12 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Ebenezer COOLJC, 901 N. 32nd St. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.

