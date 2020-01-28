COLEMAN, Jean Marie Long, of Richmond, Va., died January 23, 2020. A native of Petersburg, Va., she was the daughter of the late Mary Aline Zix Long and Allen Thomas Long; and was also preceded in death by her husband, Edward Caswell Coleman Jr.; daughter, Nena Coleman Caskie; and her brother, John Allen Long. She is survived by four children, Claudia Coleman Pachios (Harold), Edward Caswell Coleman III, Patricia Aline Coleman and Allen Thomas Long Coleman (Robin); 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Born June 10, 1927, in Colonial Heights, Va., Mrs. Coleman was a graduate of St. Joseph's High School and attended Rosemont College. After the war, she married the love of her life in September 1946, and with her husband, she lived in Northern Virginia, then New York City, and there she modeled in several magazines. In 1950, they returned to Petersburg, where they raised their five children. Later in life, she became Vice President of Long Manufacturing Company and she was President of the Petersburg Home for Ladies. She was a keen gardener and an avid reader. She enjoyed entertaining, annually hosting the bloody mary and oyster party on Thanksgiving and the Shrove Tuesday Lenten party, which were both held at the family residence. She loved to travel and instilled in her children the benefits of learning from traveling. She will be greatly missed. A memorial service followed by a reception will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 9505 Gayton Road, Henrico, Va. 23229. Graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church cemetery in Petersburg, Va. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial
COLEMAN, JEAN
Service information
Jan 30
Memorial Service
Thursday, January 30, 2020
11:00AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
9505 Gayton Road
Henrico, VA 23229
Jan 30
Graveside Service
Thursday, January 30, 2020
3:00PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery
535 S. Crater Road
Petersburg, VA 23803
