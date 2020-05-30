COLEMAN, Lewis J., passed on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Mr. Coleman leaves to cherish his memory brother-in-law, Elwood Carter; and a host of other relatives and friends. Graveside service will be held today at Springfield Baptist Church, 7226 Creighton Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. Pastor Vincent Bray, eulogist. J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Ave., Petersburg, Va., www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.View online memorial
