COLEMAN, MALIKAH "MISSY"

COLEMAN, Malikah R. "Missy," departed this life August 19, 2019. She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Coleman Jr.; and two brothers, Michael Coleman and Makram Coleman. She leaves to cherish her memory her mother, Constance Coleman; brother, Marlond Coleman; eight aunts, three uncles, numerous cousins, including two devoted, Shawn Freeman and Lasonya Woolridge; a devoted friend, Ashley Walker; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Professional services entrusted to Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where a memorial service will be held Monday, August 26, 2019, at 10:30 a.m.