COLEMAN, Marlene Ditlefsen, 92, of Henrico, went to be with the Lord after peacefully passing at home on Saturday, June 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Jack King Coleman. She is survived by her children, Karen Snavely (Alan) and Colene Murray (Thomas); grandchildren, Patrick Thomas (Kendra), Kim Snellings (Chad) and Karie Hendrickson (Jason); eight great-grandchildren, Jacob, Zachary, Tanner, Jack, Libby, Carter, Nate and Emily; and one great-great-grandchild, Shannon. Marlene was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who cherished her time with family and friends. She was passionate about gardening, crafting and Christmas. She shared that passion and enthusiasm with all who knew her. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, at Woody Funeral Home-Parham. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 2, at Woody Funeral Home-Parham. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Virginia Home for Boys and Girls in Henrico. Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneralhomeparham.com.View online memorial
