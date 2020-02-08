COLEMAN, SYLVESTER "SMOOTH" SR.

COLEMAN, Sylvester "Smooth" E. Sr., departed this life February 5, 2020. Surviving are his wife, Shelby; son, Sylvester Jr. "Buck"; grandchild, Sade; mother, Nettie Tyler; stepfather, James Tyler; sisters, Arlene Coleman, Angela Spurlock and Donna Robinson; brothers, Mike and Tony Robinson; other relatives and friends, one devoted, Shay Douglas. His remains rest with Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home, where viewing will be held Sunday, February 9, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be conducted Monday, February 10, 11 a.m. at Providence Baptist Church, Ashland. Interment in the Belmont Cemetery. www.hwdabney.comView online memorial
