COLEY, Peggy Ann, 76, of Culpeper, Va., and formerly of Richmond, Va., passed away October 9, 2019, at The Culpeper. She was the widow of Albert Wayne Coley Sr. and is survived by her son, Albert W. Coley Jr.; and a granddaughter, Aliza W. Coley. Mrs. Coley was a member of Culpeper Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held in the mausoleum of Westhampton Memorial and Cremation Park, 10000 Patterson Avenue, Richmond, Va., Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Benevolent Fund of The Culpeper, 12425 Village Loop, Culpeper, Va. 22701.