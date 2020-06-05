COLGATE, Mildred Adelaide Simmons, age 91, of Chase City, Va., passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. She was born on October 15, 1928, in Baskerville, Va., and was the daughter of the late Nonnie E. Simmons and the late Virgie Elizabeth Crutchfield Simmons. Mildred graduated from Boydton High School in 1945 and then came to Chase City. She enjoyed substitute teaching at Bluestone High School during her middle-aged years and retired 20 years ago. She was an active member of Centenary United Methodist Church for 60 years, where she loved to sing in the choir and serve on the Council of the church. She volunteered with Mecklenburg County Cancer Association and was also an active worker at the voting polls. Mildred loved her garden and spent many great years as a member of the Mary Wood Garden Club. She also served as a member of Armistead Goode Chapter of the United Daughters of Confederacy. Mildred is survived by her three children, Beverley Colgate Franklin (Walter) of Richmond, Va., Carolyn Colgate Cantrell of Richmond, Va. and M.J. Colgate, Jr. (Kelly) of Chase City, Va.; five grandchildren, Christian Craft (Chasity), Anne-Elizabeth Taydus (Nick), Cade Colgate (Ashley), Clay Colgate and Claire Cantrell; and six great-grandchildren, Carter, Cate, Carlie, Lowen, Morgan and Davis. She is also survived by her sister, Edna Simmons Wilbourne; many loving nieces and nephews; and Curtis Colgate. She loved her family and was always a devoted mother and grandmother. She cared for her three children and was always the mom available for other children, her grandchildren and even great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Newcomb Allgood Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Woodland Cemetery in Chase City with Reverend Jeff Clemens and Reverend Mike West officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Centenary United Methodist Church, 350 N. Marshall Street, Chase City, Va. 23924. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.newcomballgoodfh.com. Newcomb Allgood Funeral Home in Chase City, Va., will be handling the arrangements.View online memorial
