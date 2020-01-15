COLGIN, Richard Willie, age 80, of Glen Allen, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 12, 2020. Richard was the son of the late Richard W. Colgin Sr. and Ardita. He is survived by his wife, Mary; his brothers, David Colgin (Mary) and Mark Colgin-Laskey (Kevin); daughters, Ronda Donnini (Leo), Patti Raymond (Charles); and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren who made him laugh on a daily basis. On beautiful days, you could find Richard with a fishing pole in his hand and he was always quick with a joke. The family will receive friends at Bliley's Funeral Home, 8510 Staples Mill Rd. Thursday, January 16, 2020, 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held at Hunton Baptist Church, 11660 Greenwood Rd., Glen Allen, Va. 23059, Friday, January 17, 11 a.m., followed by interment in The Woodland Cemetery, 11310 Hanover Ave., Ashland, Va. 23005, 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hunton Baptist Church. Memories can be shared at Blileys.com.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of RICHARD COLGIN as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.