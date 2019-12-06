COLLEY, Marlene B., age 66, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with her Savior on November 27, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bradley and Katherine Barnes; brother, Eric Barnes; father and mother-in-law, Paul and Muriel Colley. She is survived by her loving husband, Eddy Colley, of 47 years of marriage; two daughters, Adrian Wellons (Steven) and Victoria Ramsey (Jason); nine grandchildren, Anthony Webster, Nathaniel Wellons, Christopher Webster, Madison Webster, Jaiden Wellons, Aaron Wellons, Damien Ramsey, Dylan Ramsey and Draegen Ramsey; brother, Bradley Barnes (Connie); sister, Gloria Thompson (Jay); three nephews and one niece. The family invites you to a Celebration of Life that will be held at Life Church, 8378 Atlee Road, Mechanicsville, Va. 23116, on December 14, at 11 a.m. Donations can be made in honor of Marlene Colley for the American Cancer Society.View online memorial
