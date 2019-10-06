COLLIE, James Emmett. On Monday, September 23, 2019, James Emmett Collie passed away at the age of 63. James was born on July 21, 1956, in Richmond, Va., and was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Georgia Collie. He was an adored father of five children. He loved spending time with his family, which included three sisters, two brothers and many nieces and nephews. He was also the very proud grandfather of 10. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 24, at Passion Community Church in Powhatan, 4480 Anderson Hwy., Powhatan, Va. 23139. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.View online memorial