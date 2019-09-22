COLLIER, Michael Dean, 64, of Reedville, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Kay Collier; mother, Patricia Collier; two sisters, Beth Roach (Jim) and Gretchen West (Leif); brother, Jimmy Collier (Van); as well as several nieces, nephews and extended family members. Mike was an avid fisherman and a proud retiree of IBEW Local 666. A memorial service, with a visitation period to follow, will be held 4 p.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Reedville Fishermen's Museum, 504 Main St. #4401, Reedville, Va. 22539.View online memorial
