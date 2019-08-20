COLLIER, Moses, 73, of Mechanicsville, passed away on August 16, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Jeanie; children, Tammy, Warren, David, Teresa and Jennifer; dedicated grandson, Tyler; 12 additional grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; and sister, Edna. Family will receive family and friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 20, at Bennett Funeral Home, Mechanicsville, where services will be held Wednesday, August 21, at 11 a.m. Interment will be private.View online memorial