COLLIER, THOMAS

COLLIER, Mr. Thomas Samuel III, born November 16, 1948, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, August 18, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas "Yippy" and Margaret W. Collier. He is survived by his wife, Marti; his children, Lori C. Waran (Jeff), Christopher W. Collier (Becky) and Kaci C. Habansky (Bobby); and his brother, Todd W. Collier (Terri). He also leaves behind to cherish his memory his grandchildren, Jackson and Fletcher Waran, Cooper and Maggie Collier and Mikey Habansky, all of whom are his true "heartstrings!" Tom was a high school teacher, a coach, an assistant principal and principal. He retired from Henrico County Public Schools in 2005 as principal of Highland Springs Technical Center and while he loved every moment there and in the classroom, his heart was always on the football field. Family will receive friends at visitation Friday, August 23, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Cool Spring Baptist Church, 9283 Atlee Station Road, in Mechanicsville, where a memorial service will be held Saturday, August 24, at 11 a.m. Because Tom's life was extended and lived to the fullest by weekly blood transfusions given through the generosity of others, the family requests in lieu of flowers you give the "gift of life" by donating blood to the American Red Cross.View online memorial