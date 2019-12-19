COLLINS, Ashley Tamiya, of North Chesterfield, age 32, departed this life on December 10, 2019. She is survived by her mother, Teresa L. Hatcher; her father, William Collins Sr.; brother, William Collins Jr.; aunts, Ruth Ruffin, Mary Hatcher (devoted) and Kim Diamond; uncles, Anthony Ruffin, Theron Ruffin (Patricia), Ira Ruffin (Sandra), Larry Smith and Carl Smith; grandmother, Mary Collins; and a host of cousins and friends. Michael W. Hawkes Funeral Home, Amelia, in charge of arrangements, where the services will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 1 p.m.View online memorial