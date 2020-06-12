COLLINS, Brendan T., departed this life June 4, 2020. He is survived by his mother, Brandy Collins; and father, Travis White; two sisters, one brother and a host of family and friends. Family and friends will gather for a final viewing at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., Saturday, June 13, at 10:30 a.m. A memorial service will be held at 12 noon Saturday, at New Covenant Fellowship Church, 1210 Whitehead Rd. Pastor Eryc Edwards officiating. Repast immediately following at the church.View online memorial
