COLLINS, BRENDAN

COLLINS, Brendan T., departed this life June 4, 2020. He is survived by his mother, Brandy Collins; and father, Travis White; two sisters, one brother and a host of family and friends. Family and friends will gather for a final viewing at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., Saturday, June 13, at 10:30 a.m. A memorial service will be held at 12 noon Saturday, at New Covenant Fellowship Church, 1210 Whitehead Rd. Pastor Eryc Edwards officiating. Repast immediately following at the church.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of BRENDAN COLLINS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.