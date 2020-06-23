COLLINS, Delores B., 82, of Richmond, Va., departed this life on Friday, June 19, 2020, at her home in Richmond. She was a retired Richmond and Henrico Elementary School teacher for 23 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Bishop and Sadie W. Anderson; one son, Malcolm Collins; one sister, Edna Mae Bishop; three brothers, James, Ronald and Lawrence Bishop. She is survived by her devoted husband, Rev. Louis A. Collins Jr.; three daughters, Cheryl Corbin, Amanda Collins,and Cassandra Crawley; three sons, Rev. Michael Collins, Timothy Collins and Rev. Louis A. Collins III; 21 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Sadye Bishop and Janalisa Thornton; one brother, Terrance Anderson; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, June 27, 2020, 11 a.m. at Fifth Baptist Church, 1415 West Cary Street, Richmond. The Rev. Dr. Earl M. Brown, pastor and officiant. In lieu of flowers, we are asking that you send donations to Meals on Wheels. Online condolences at www.woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.View online memorial
