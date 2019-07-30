COLLINS, JAMES "JIM"

COLLINS, Mr. James "Jim" Wiley, age 82, of Martinsville, Va. (formerly of Midlothian, Va.), passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019, at his home. He was born in Mount Airy, N.C., on November 1, 1936, to the late Harvey Collins and Mamie Epperson Collins. Jim loved to travel, fly fish and dance. Mr. Collins is survived by his wife of 58 years, Doris Mills Collins; two daughters, Kelli Collins of Midlothian, Va. and Heidi Sura and husband, Michael, of Lisle, N.Y.; a sister-in-law, Janice Stanley and husband, Jim, of Claudville, Va.; and a brother-in-law, Ronald Mills and wife, Kathy, of Kernersville, N.C. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel in Stuart, Va., with Pastor John Wiederholt and Chaplain Paul Johnson officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to King's Grant Fellowship Fund, c/o Tom Fitzgibbons, 350 King's Way Rd., Martinsville, Va. 24112 or to Dalton Family Cemetery Fund, c/o Carroll Dalton, 1448 State Line Church Rd., Westfield, N.C. 27053. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.moodyfuneralservices.com.View online memorial