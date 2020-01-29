COLLINS, Marvin "Wayne," 75, of New Kent, Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Mattie Collins; and his son, Dwayne. He is survived by his wife, Brenda; daughter, Annette Bryant; stepdaughter, Sherry Calkin; sister, Connie Kennard; granddaughters, Jennifer and Allison Bryant; and three great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends Thursday, January 30, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a funeral service will immediately follow at 2 p.m. Interment will be private. The family would like to thank friends, neighbors and Bon Secours Hospice for their help and care. Online condolences may be made at www.nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial
