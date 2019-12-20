COLLINS, VALERIE "PENNY"

COLLINS, Valerie Ann "Penny," departed this life November 29, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Dalarie Ross (Melvin); stepdaughter, Nicole Holmes; four grandchildren, DaMia, Miracle, Malik and Masaan Tigner; two brothers, Nathaniel and David Botts II; one aunt, Beatrice Robinson; one uncle, Charles Collins; and a host of other relatives and friends. A service of remembrance will be held on Saturday, December 21, 11 a.m. at Chiles Funeral Home, 2100 Fairmount Ave.View online memorial
