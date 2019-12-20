COLLINS, VALERIE "PENNY"

COLLINS, Valerie Ann "Penny," departed this life November 29, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Dalarie Ross (Melvin); stepdaughter, Nicole Holmes; four grandchildren, DaMia, Miracle, Malik and Masaan Tigner; two brothers, Nathaniel and David Botts II; one aunt, Beatrice Robinson; one uncle, Charles Collins; and a host of other relatives and friends. A service of remembrance will be held on Saturday, December 21, 11 a.m. at Chiles Funeral Home, 2100 Fairmount Ave.

View online memorial

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.