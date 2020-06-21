COLLINS, William F., 76, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020, in Richmond, Va. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Quita T. Collins; daughter, Michelle Toczko (James); son, Michael Collins (Tina); and daughter-in-law, Wendy Collins. His grandchildren include Felicia, Patrick, Nathan, Tiffany, Andrew, Noah, Ansleigh, Micah and Jack. He is also survived by his twin brother, Jim Collins (Julie); and 10 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by son, Sean Collins; brothers, Tom Collins and Jack Collins; as well as his parents. Bill was born in Richmond, Va., on June 29,1943. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1961 and the University of Richmond in 1972. He worked for Reynolds Metals Co., Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Home Beneficial Life Insurance Co, and the Catholic Diocese of Richmond. He was a member of the National Guard. His civic activities included the Roxbury Civic Association, Jackson Davis Elementary School PTA, Manchester Family YMCA, James River Kiwanis, St. Mathias Food Pantry and Men's Group, Monacan High School PTA, Stonehenge Civic Association, University of Richmond Alumni Association, Knights of Columbus and the ALS Association. As a member of the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, church was an integral part of his life. Private interment will be held in the University of Richmond Columbarium and Memorial Garden. A celebration of Bill's life will be held when COVID-19 circumstances permit. In lieu of flower, memorial contributions may be made to The Manchester Family YMCA, 7540 Hull Street Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23235, The Melanoma Research Alliance, 730 15th St. NW, Washington D.C. 20005, Communities in Schools of Chesterfield, P.O. Box 10, Chesterfield, Va. 23832 or The ALS Association DC, MD, VA Chapter, 8100 Three Chopt Rd. Suite 147, Richmond, Va. 23229.View online memorial
