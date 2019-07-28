COLTRAIN, Philip Lee, 84, of Richmond, died on Friday, July 26, 2019. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 51 years, Elizabeth Alice Lupton "Beth" Coltrain. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Harris Coltrain of Louisville, Ky., Hannah Coltrain-Hamrick (James) of Richmond, Stephen Coltrain of Roanoke; six grandchildren, Daniel, Madisyn, Ryleigh, Synclaire, Jackson and Savannah. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, July 29, at Woody Funeral Home-Atlee Chapel, 9271 Shady Grove Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116. A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30, at Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1627 Monument Ave., Richmond, Va. 23220. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Camp Hanover or Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church Radio Ministry.View online memorial