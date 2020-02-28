COMER, Frances Lee, of Richmond, Va., went to be with the Lord on February 25, 2020. She was preceded in death by her son, James Comer. She is survived by her children, Diane Johnson (Brian), Pamela Bowman (Allen) and Robert Comer; and many other loving family members and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on March 1, at 2 p.m. at the Imperial Plaza Auditorium. There will be a reception following the service.View online memorial
