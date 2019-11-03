COMER, Wayne Clark, 93, of Ashland, Va., died of complications from pneumonia Tuesday evening, October 29, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Doris Kathryn (DK) Comer. He is survived by his daughter, Connie (Darwin) Fretwell; son, Mike (Paula) Comer; and son, Joe (Lucretia) Comer; seven grandchildren, Christina Scott, Lucas Comer, Ben Fretwell, Lance Comer, Bronwyn Comer, Ericka Comer and Tyler Comer; 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. A memorial service will be held at the Mechanicsville Presbyterian Church on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at 2 p.m. Graveside services will be held at the Mt. Zion Church of the Brethren in Luray, Va., on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mt. Zion Church of the Brethren or the Mechanicsville Presbyterian Church.

