CONAWAY, Retha M., 78, of Glen Allen, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, March 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lester B. and Nellie B. Mason; sisters, Eloise Foltz, Iva Presgraves; brothers, Marshall, Walter and Wilmer Mason; foster parents, Jesse R. and Virginia S. Long; foster sister, Patsy Heider; nephew, Ray Heider. Retha is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Lowell E. Conaway; son, Rodney E. Conaway; foster brother-in-law, Robert Heider; nieces, Carol Lynn Triplett, Rhonda Fortson, Laura Heider, Denise Flora; nephews, Roger Benner, Dan Mason, Tim Mason, Larry Mason, Herbert Heider, Stuart Heider. She was a graduate of Douglas Freeman High School and member of Bethel United Methodist Church in Oilville. Through her careers, she was employed by Pennsylvania Institute of Technology, Travelers Insurance and was an Avon Representative. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, at the West Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad Street. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. in the mausoleum at Westhampton Memorial Park, 10000 Patterson Ave. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Bethel United Methodist Church, 1981 Cardwell Rd., Oilville, Va. 23129 or the American Cancer Society, 4240 Park Place Ct., Glen Allen, Va. 23060.View online memorial
