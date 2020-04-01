CONDREY, Irene Jones, 91, of Midlothian, Va., passed away on March 29, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Merle Pleasant Condrey; and six siblings. She is survived by her sons, Robert Condrey and his wife, Bonnie and Jimmy Condrey and his wife, Vicki; her daughter, Vicky Fox and her husband, Rich; seven grandchildren, Jason, Jaime, Wesley, Cody, Casey, Ashley and Justin; and seven great-grandchildren. Irene loved her family. A private funeral ceremony will be held at Central Baptist Church. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Spring Arbor Cottage at Salisbury.View online memorial
