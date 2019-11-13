CONDREY, JOSEPH

CONDREY, Joseph Allen, 68, of Chesterfield, passed away November 11, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd Winfree and Ida Vernell Condrey; one sister, Glennice Dale Condrey. He is survived by four sisters, Beverly Carol Keene, Helen Francis Tunstall, Virginia Kay Robbins (Charlie), both of Chesterfield, Joan Marie Bell (Carlton) of Powhatan; two brothers, John Winfree Condrey of Midlothian, Gene Fredrick Condrey (Phyllis) of Ohio; many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Thursday, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Bennett & Barden Funeral Home, 3215 Anderson Hwy. (Rt. 60), Powhatan. Services will be held Friday, at 10 a.m. in the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.

