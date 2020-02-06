CONDREY, William "Bill" or "Pop" Ellis, 86, of Chesterfield, Va., passed peacefully away on February 4, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, E.; daughter, Debbie (Tommy); son, Ken (Sharon); grandsons, Jeff and Drew (Liz); and great-grandson, Tristan. Bill started working after school and summers as a stock clerk and delivery boy, when he was 13 years old. He attended Richmond Public Schools and RPI Business School. He went to work for his father in 1955 at Condrey Motor Parts. Bill expanded the business from three locations to seven, employing over 40 people. Bill served as President of Virginia Automotive Wholesalers Association and Virginia-Carolina Wholesalers Association. He also served on the board of Automotive Service Industries Association and was the director of the Southern Automotive Show. Bill sold the business in 1982 and continued to serve the industry by traveling the state to hold training seminars. Also, Bill served as president of Vi-Con Corporation, a commercial real estate investment firm. He was a good, sweet person. He never spoke badly of anyone. Bill was a friend to everyone he met and was instantly liked. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed playing golf, shooting pool, tennis, boating, hunting and fishing. He brought humor to so many situations and had a fierce love for his family. Bill's family would like to give a special thanks to Hospice of Virginia for all the support, care and love they shared with the family. A gathering of family and friends will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, February 6, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a memorial ceremony will be held 11 a.m. Friday, February 7.View online memorial
