CONNER, Betty Lou, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Friday, January 24, 2019. She is survived by her beloved husband, Robert Cecil Conner; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jesse "Chuck" and Linda Conner; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Lois and John Armel; sister-in-law, Doris Norby; stepgranddaughter, Melinda Sayles. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Stacy R. Conner; parents, Russell and Margaret "Meg" Bricker; stepdaughter and son-in-law, Robin and Ed Moore; sister, Frances Bricker. Betty was a member of Bon Air Baptist Church and its Fellowship Sunday School class, and the Stonehenge Country Club. Betty enjoyed all types of sports, such as, golf, bowling and pickle ball. She was an avid reader and loved spending the winter in the Florida sunshine. Her family will receive friends from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Road. Her burial will take at 11 a.m. in Dale Memorial Park on Monday, February 3, 2020, followed by a celebration of her life at 1 p.m. at Bon Air Baptist Church with a reception afterwards. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to Breath Matters, P.O. Box 73418, North Chesterfield, Va. 23235 or Sportable attn: Development, 1365 Overbrook Rd., Suite 2, Richmond, Va. 23220 or online at www.inmemof.org/bettylou-conner.View online memorial
