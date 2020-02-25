CONNER, JOHNNY "JIMMY" JR.

CONNER, Johnny "Jimmy" Lee Jr., of Midlothian, passed away February 22, 2020. Arrangements are being handled by Bliley's Funeral Homes, www.blileys.com. A gathering of family and friends will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020 (today), at Gayton Baptist Church, 13501 N. Gayton Rd., Henrico, Va., where a funeral ceremony will follow at 11 a.m. Interment private.View online memorial
To send flowers to the family of Johnny "Jimmy" Conner, Jr., please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 25
Visitation
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
10:30AM-11:00AM
10:30AM-11:00AM
Gayton Baptist Church
13501 North Gayton Road
Richmond, VA 23233
13501 North Gayton Road
Richmond, VA 23233
Guaranteed delivery before Johnny "Jimmy"'s Visitation begins.
Feb 25
Funeral Ceremony
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Gayton Baptist Church
13501 North Gayton Road
Richmond, VA 23233
13501 North Gayton Road
Richmond, VA 23233
Guaranteed delivery before Johnny "Jimmy"'s Funeral Ceremony begins.