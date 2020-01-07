CONNER, Laura Dillard, 54, of Richmond, Va., passed away January 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Dale Massey Creamer. She is survived by her father, Raymond Dillard (Diane); daughter, Linsey Hollaway; son, Brandon Conner; and siblings, Charles Dillard, Crystal Dillard (Johnny), Christopher Dillard, Kim Dillard, Bruce Creamer, Billie Jo Hinson (Donnie) and Katrina Tillis. Services will be private.View online memorial
