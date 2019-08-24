CONNER, Stacey R., 51, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. She is survived by her parents, Robert Cecil "Bobby" and Betty Lou Conner; aunts and uncles, Linda and Jesse "Chuck" Conner, Lois and John Armel; aunt, Doris Norby; niece, Melinda Sayles; numerous cousins and friends, especially those from Bon Air Baptist Church and Zacharias Ganey Health Institute. Stacey was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Robin and Ed Moore. Stacey was an administrative assistant at CorPak and a VCU alumna. She recently was working on her master's degree in education so that she could fulfill her dream of becoming an elementary teacher. Her family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. Her funeral service will be held 11 a.m. on Monday, August 26, 2019, at Bon Air Baptist Church, with a reception to follow. Her burial will take place at 3 p.m. in Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Bon Air Baptist Church, 2531 Buford Rd., North Chesterfield, Va. 23235 or to the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Greater Virginia, 2810 N. Parham Rd., Suite 302, Richmond, Va. 23294 online at www.inmemof.org/stacey-r-conner.View online memorial