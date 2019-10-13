CONNER, Thomas Heath, born May 31, 1943, in Richmond, Va., left his wheelchair and walked into the arms of his Savior, Jesus Christ, on September 19, 2019. Known by family and friends as Little Tommy, T Bo or Tom. He graduated from Manchester High School in 1962. He retired after a long career with the Federal Reserve Bank in Richmond. Tom attended Immanuel Baptist Church and was a member of the Agape Sunday School Class. He resided at the Virginia Home and was President of the Residents Council. He held a Fellowship Degree with the Manchester Moose and was previously a member of the Masonic Lodge. Little Tommy was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Mary Heath Miller Conner; and brother, Danny Conner. His sister, Ellen Conner; and beloved friend, Mary Jane Montgomery, survive him. His relatives, friends and his Virginia Home family will dearly miss him. Two Celebrations of Tom's life will be held, October 17, 2 p.m. Immanuel Baptist Church on Monument Ave., and October 18, 2 p.m., at the Virginia Home, 1101 Hampton St. Visitors will be received one hour prior to each service. In lieu of flowers, give to the charity of your choice. The family sends a heartfelt thank you to the St. Mary's Hospital seventh floor ICU Nursing staff. Tom called you "His Angels" and we do too.View online memorial