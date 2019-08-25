CONNOCK, Gwendolyn Ragland, 93, of Richmond, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 23, 2019. She was born in Norfolk, Virginia on March 6, 1926. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hallie and Louise Ragland. She is survived by her husband, Stuart Connock, of 72 years; and three children, Stuart Connock Jr. (Sally), Chant Connock (Cindy), and Theresa Wagner; and seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; a brother, Hal Ragland (Shirley) and his only daughter, Leslie Ragland Grott (John); and a great-niece and nephew. Gwen was a graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School. She belonged to Hanover Avenue Christian Church, where she taught Sunday school and sang in the choir. She loved music, particularly Rogers and Hammerstein musicals. During WWII, Gwen sang at Camp Lee and Camp Pickett to entertain the troops. After the war, she sang with Joe Brown, and performed locally in Richmond at various theaters and on WRVA radio. She worked for the Bank of Virginia and then after marrying, was a stay home mom for most of her life. After the children were grown, she worked for the Virginia General Assembly as a journal proofreader, and then became the Journal Clerk for the Senate of Virginia until her retirement. Gwen loved her family and especially the gatherings around Thanksgiving and Christmas. She was an accomplished cook and loved black coffee and a good dessert. In her later years, she spent most of her time with her grandchildren. She also loved watching reruns of M.A.S.H. and the English comedies on PBS. Gwen was described by all who knew her as a kind, gentle and gracious woman. There will be graveside service on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Monticello Memory Gardens, 670 Thomas Jefferson Parkway, Charlottesville, Virginia 22902. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Children's Hospital of Richmond.View online memorial