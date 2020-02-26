CONQUEST, H. Fairfax, died on Friday, February 21, 2020, in Richmond, Virginia, at the age of 91. Born in Richmond to Eugenia Tennant Fairfax and Edwin Parker Conquest, he is survived by his wife, Carroll Stuart Conquest; three children, Meredith, Christopher and Carroll; and two grandsons, Parker and Chase. He attended St. Christopher's School before graduating from Episcopal High School in Alexandria, Virginia. After receiving degrees from Princeton and the University of Virginia Medical School, he did a one-year rotating internship at Cincinnati General Hospital. He then served two years active duty, (MC) USNR, with the 2nd Marine Division, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, as Battalion Surgeon 10th Marines and Regimental Surgeon 6th Marines. Upon leaving the service, he completed a residency in general surgery at the Medical College of Virginia. He then practiced surgery in Richmond for 21 years, working at the McGuire Clinic, St. Luke's Hospital and Stuart Circle Hospital. In 1985, after retiring, he founded DRINK A POEM TM, an enterprise specializing in custom poetry and creative design. He was a gifted surgeon who focused on the "care" in healthcare people were the heart of his practice. His warm, personal style and dedicated follow-up were greatly valued by his patients. He also treasured his experiences teaching nursing students. A writer at heart, he was more able in retirement to pursue another passion: crafting poems and song lyrics exploring and celebrating the human condition. Also close to his heart were the enduring friendships he made through tennis, sailing, Middleburg and the Northern Neck. Amidst his numerous endeavors and accomplishments, the central theme of his life was connecting with people: making them laugh, challenging them to reflect and through it all reminding them to sing. Whether through a poem published in The Wall Street Journal, one from his book "Where The Wind Takes Me," or one of his many songs, he invited people to celebrate love, family and life. He cherished his 66 years of marriage to Carroll. Together they felt blessed to support Redeeming Love Church and its Kingdom Kids Academy. He felt strongly the full-circle connection back to his early family roots in Middleburg with his grandmother and the Church of Our Redeemer in Aldie. There will be a graveside service in Winchester, Virginia on Friday, at 1 p.m. at Mount Hebron Cemetery (305 E. Boscawen St., 22601), as well as a memorial service in Richmond on Saturday, at 3 p.m. at Redeeming Love Church (4820 Finlay St., 23231). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Redeeming Love Church in his memory.View online memorial
