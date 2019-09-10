CONSTANT, Helen Matzanias. Helen was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She and her husband, Tony, had spent 68 wonderful years together. They have four children, Kathy, Elaine (Terry), Allison (Norman) and Michael; three grandchildren, Tony, Justin and Adam; and a great-grandchild, Forrest. Helen lived a full and happy life. To her family, she was a "one of a kind" gem, such a pleasure to be around and never complained about anything. She was a special, kind, creative and beautiful woman - inside and out. She enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling throughout the years and playing bridge with her friends. She'd always be into a good book. Family always came first, and she was such a blessing in our lives. She will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019, Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 30 Malvern Ave., Richmond, Va. 23221.View online memorial