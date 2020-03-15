CONTESSA, Michael Joseph, 94 years young, danced away on February 28, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jane Marjorie; and is survived by his loving children, Mary Beth, Michela Ann, Donna Marie, David Michael, John Lewis; and his seven grandchildren. Born in the Bronx, N.Y., the son of Italian immigrants, he grew up during the Depression and served in WWII as a medic in the U.S. Navy. He then became a mechanical engineer with Reynolds Metals Co. in Richmond, Va., for 32 years. Even after his retirement, Michael continued utilizing his skills as one of the last Richmond area engineers to hand-draft large-scale construction projects, including the Belle Isle Pedestrian Bridge. Michael and wife, Jane enjoyed the spotlight, performing with the Catholic Theater Guild at the Virginia Museum. Perhaps his most memorable performance was with the late Bill Rothenberg, in their rendition of "Brush Up Your Shakespeare" from the musical "Kiss Me Kate." Funeral service will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the Chapel of St. Edward's Church, 2700 Dolfield Drive, Chesterfield, Va. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Ave., Goochland, Va. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Singapore mobilizes system of state control to contain coronavirus
-
Chesterfield teachers planned a mass protest Friday. Then, class was canceled.
-
UPDATED: Longwood student tests positive for coronavirus
-
Capital One, Genworth part of a growing number of companies telling employees to work remotely from home amid coronavirus
-
UPDATED: Virginia sees first death from coronavirus; first Chesterfield resident tests positive
Remembering Loved Ones
WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL PARK - 4 cemetery plots worth $16,000 but will take $6,000. Call 1-225-…