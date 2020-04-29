CONTI, FRED

CONTI, Fred L., 84, of Chesterfield, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020. Fred was a native of Richmond, Virginia. He worked as a pressman for Heritage Printing for over 70 years. He was an avid car collector and enjoyed building things. Survivors include his wife, Jane M. Conti; five daughters, Debra Rice (Leroy), Judy Wahl (Dale), Kathy Conti and her fiance, Lorenzo, Mary Jane Taylor and Bonnie Conti; and four grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com.

