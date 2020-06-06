CONTON, Wayne Bernard, age 54, born May 2, 1966. He was originally from Bronx, N.Y. and resided in Henrico, Va. (Richmond). He was the loving husband of Amy Shirrelle Conton for 16 years. He departed this life on May 21, 2020, at 10:57 a.m. He was a gifted auto mechanic and detailer. He worked at The Car Man with his friend and boss, Victor Moes. Wayne was a jack of many trades. He loved music, painted various landscapes and portraits among other paintings. Poet at heart and loved writing poetry. His main love was fixing cars. He gave his heart to his community and loved to help people. He is survived by many nieces and nephews whom he loved and cherished. He loved to joke, cheering everyone he came into contact with. He leaves behind his father, Alfred Emile Conton Jr.; sister, Monique Crawford (Jauquin Conton, Ebony Crawford); sister, Nicole Conton (Nate Conton, Yaya Conton); close friend and brother-in-law, Brian Eley (Kayla Eley). Wayne will be tremendously missed by all.View online memorial
