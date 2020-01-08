CONYERS, Mary Elizabeth Foster, 87, of Richmond, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 2, 2020. A loving wife and mother, she is survived by her husband of 67 years, Charles L. Conyers; three sons, Dr. Charles C. (Dr. Joice E.), Brian K. (Tracey Y.), Andrei B. (Jalaam L.); granddaughters, Brianna L., Alanna M. and Stephanie D. Conyers and Michelle J. Brown; and a host of other family members and friends who will miss her dearly. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 8, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. A Celebration of Life will take place at the First African Baptist Church, 2700 Hanes Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23222, on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at 11 a.m. Dr. Rodney Waller officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
