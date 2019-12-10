CONYERS, Thelma C., 88, departed this life December 2, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Simmie and Leaf Elizabeth Conner; three children, Robert White, Floyd and Karl Conyers; eight siblings, Bernett, Juanita, Florence, Meredith, Herbert, George, Tim and Joe. Thelma leaves to cherish her memory three children, Vasti White, James (Louise) and William Conyers; two siblings, Evelyn Hawkins and William Conner; 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends, among them devoted nieces, Valerie and Paula; two great-nieces, Quandra and Chandra. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street. A funeral service will be Wednesday, December 11, 2019, Crusade for Christ Christian Ministries at 1 p.m. Interment Maury Cemetery.View online memorial
