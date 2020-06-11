CONYERS, William L., departed this life June 6, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother, Thelma Conyers. He leaves to cherish his memory a devoted son, David Robinson; two brothers, Vashti White and James J. Conyers; aunt, Evelyn Hawkins; uncle, William Conyers; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 12 noon at Maury Cemetery, 2700 Maury St.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of WILLIAM CONYERS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.