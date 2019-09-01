COOK, Carol Nichols, 77, of Powhatan, went to be with the Lord August 30, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Allen Z. Cook; three children, Kenneth Cook (Debi) of Florida, Bruce Cook, Lisa Vaughan, both of Powhatan; brother, James Nichols (Fay) of Powhatan; six grandchildren, Jessica, Amanda, Caitlin, Jenna, Logan, Lauren; four great-grandchildren, Sophia, Emery, Wyatt and Olivia. The family will receive friends Tuesday, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Bennett & Barden Funeral Home, 3215 Anderson Hwy. (Rt. 60), Powhatan. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, at 11 a.m. in the First Independent Baptist Church, Powhatan. Interment church cemetery. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.View online memorial