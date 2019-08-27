COOK, Gay, 70, of Richmond and Covington, La., passed away on August 18, 2019, while vacationing with friends in Pensacola, Fla. She was preceded in death by her parents, Daphne and John Jennings. She is survived by her daughter, Christine Cook (husband, Anthony Riscato); her brother, Robin; and her twin brother, Russ; her lab, Layla; and many nieces, nephews and cousins here and in South Africa, England and France. Gay was born at MCV Hospital and graduated from Tucker High School in 1968, where she played on the girls basketball team. She later moved to Covington, La., where she worked as a paralegal. Gay was well-known her whole life for her hearty, infectious laugh and her fun-loving nature. She enjoyed having parties and going to parties. Her family will receive friends at 5913 Keystone Dr., Richmond, Va., on September 7, 2019, 12 to 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to SPCA or animal shelter of your choice.View online memorial