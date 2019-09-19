COOK, JONATHAN

COOK, Jonathan L., departed this life September 15, 2019. He is survived by a host of relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where funeral services will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 10 a.m. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.

View online memorial

