COOK, Judith Major, 66, went to her Heavenly home May 10, 2020. Judi was devoted to her family and friends, and shared God's love with everyone she met. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Irine Biggs. She is survived by her husband, Thomas Cook; her three children, Jason (Lisa), Bradley and Angie Major; her three sisters, Janice (David) Prezioso, Irene (John) Hannay and Sandy (Eric) Lee; her two grandchildren, Michael and Cadence Major; her twenty-four nieces and nephews and her nineteen great-nieces and nephews. Interment was held on May 13, 2020, at Mt. Vernon Memorial Park. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. The family is requesting that friends and family share photos and stories about Judi by emailing them to judimajorcook@gmail.com.View online memorial
