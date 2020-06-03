COOK, LUCY

COOK, Lucy "Bobbie" Glover, 85, of Dillwyn, went to be with the Lord on June 1, 2020. She was born September 8, 1934, in Andersonville, daughter of the late John and Lucy Glover. She was employed for 24 years with Philip Morris Research. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 61 years, Kermit Briscoe Cook. Survivors include three daughters, Sandra Harper (Ricky), Roberta Clanton (Buck), Judy Kerby (Rick); and two sons, Keith Cook (Cindy), Dennis Cook (Sherri); eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister, Alice Carter. A graveside service will be held at Bethel United Methodist Church in Andersonville on Friday, June 5, 2020, at 1 p.m. The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 4, 2020, between the hours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at Dunkum Funeral Home, Dillwyn. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Bethel United Methodist Church, 376 Dixie Hill Road, Dillwyn, Va. 23936.

