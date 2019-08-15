COOK, Rev. Dr. Martha L., 82, peacefully transitioned to be with the Lord on Friday, August 9, 2019. Dr. Martha Cook was a native of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Dr. Cook was educated in the public school system of Mesa, Arizona, attended Arizona State University and received her Bachelor of Science degree from the Historic Wiley College in Marshall, Texas. She was married to her beloved, Wallace Jeffery Cook, Pastor Emeritus of Ebenezer Baptist Church. A professional educator, she taught in the public school systems of Texas, Pennsylvania, Providence, Rhode Island and Richmond, Virginia. In 1998, she was named Teacher of the Year at John F. Kennedy High School, where she taught biology and served as the Head of the Science Department. Responding to God's call to the Gospel Ministry, she graduated cum laude with a Master of Divinity degree from the Samuel Dewitt Proctor School of Theology, where she went on to earn her Doctor of Ministry degree. Dr. Cook served as the Minister of Church Growth and Membership Development at Ebenezer Baptist Church, serving as the minister of pastoral care and responsible for innovative church growth intiatives. In 2001, Dr. Martha retired from the Richmond Public School System, where she taught for 30 years. Following her retirement in 2001, she served as Interim Co-Pastor at Guildfield Baptist Church in Powhatan, Virginia with her husband. Cherishing her memory are her husband of 62 years, the Rev. Dr. Wallace Jeffery Cook; daughter, Cheryl Louise (Andre); sons, Jeffery Michael and Jeryl Martyn (Dawn); sister, Mardria Mae Williams of Tucson, Arizona; brother, Ronald Joseph Charles of Mesa, Arizona; godchildren, Derrick Christopher Thompson of Baltimore, Maryland and Hope Garrick of Providence, Rhode Island; and a host of loving family members and friends, among them her devoted friend, Brinda Perry of Richmond. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 216 W. Leigh St. Rev. Dr. James E. Leary officiating. Interment private. Arrangements by Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial