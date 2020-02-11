COOK, Rev. Ronald "R.D.," age 73, of Richmond, departed this life February 6, 2020. He was a retired pastor of the A.M.E. Zion Church. He also retired from Norfolk Southern Railway. He is survived by his wife, Olivia Cook; two daughters, Angela Carrington (Horace) and Frances Gravette (Raymond); one son, Darryl Cook (Ricke); nine grandchildren, one great-grandson; two sisters, Laura Washington and Evelyn B. Mason (Ivory); two brothers, Joe A. Cook (Deborah) and Minister Charles A. Cook (Diane); one aunt, Joyce Bland; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; four sisters-in-law, Nina Lewis, Mary Hill, Karen Brown (Eddie) and Donna Bittings (Ron); two brothers-in-law, James King (Pamela) and Arthur King; and other relatives and friends, among them a goddaughter, Ashley Charles. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where the family will receive friends from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, and where funeral services will be held Thursday, at 11 a.m. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 10:45 a.m. Thursday.View online memorial
Service information
