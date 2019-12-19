COOKE, Paul Matthew, 93, of N. Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord Tuesday, December 17, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Ella Cooke; siblings, John Cooke, Agnes Myers, Elizabeth Cobb, Ruby Regensburg and Rachel Cooke; and his first wife, Daisy Cooke. Paul is survived by his devoted wife, Lillie Cooke; children, Dianne Smart, Mike Cooke (Jane), Beverly Young (Billy), Duane Cooke (Kimberly); seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and one on the way; his brother, David Cooke; sisters, Mildred Palmer and Ruth Carneal; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Paul was a WWII Army Air Corps veteran. He retired after 35 years of service from the Norfolk and Southern Railway as a conductor. He was an avid race fan, a devout Christian and a member of Faith Bible Assembly. The family will receive friends Sunday, December 22, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, where a funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, December 23, 2019, at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Va. 23238.View online memorial