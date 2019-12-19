COOKE, PAUL

COOKE, Paul Matthew, 93, of N. Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord Tuesday, December 17, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Ella Cooke; siblings, John Cooke, Agnes Myers, Elizabeth Cobb, Ruby Regensburg and Rachel Cooke; and his first wife, Daisy Cooke. Paul is survived by his devoted wife, Lillie Cooke; children, Dianne Smart, Mike Cooke (Jane), Beverly Young (Billy), Duane Cooke (Kimberly); seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and one on the way; his brother, David Cooke; sisters, Mildred Palmer and Ruth Carneal; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Paul was a WWII Army Air Corps veteran. He retired after 35 years of service from the Norfolk and Southern Railway as a conductor. He was an avid race fan, a devout Christian and a member of Faith Bible Assembly. The family will receive friends Sunday, December 22, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, where a funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, December 23, 2019, at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Va. 23238.

